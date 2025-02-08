Steelers Make First Coaching Change
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made the first addition to their coaching staff during the 2025 offseason, hiring Las Vegas Raiders defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.
Alexander was with the Steelers from 2022-2023 as their assistant defensive backs coach before leaving for the Raiders with the same position. According to Wolfe, he's returning to Pittsburgh as their defensive backs coach.
Grady Brown remains on the Steelers coaching staff and it's unknown what that means for the veteran coach. With the coaching changes in Las Vegas, Alexander could be returning to the Steelers in a similar role as last time, working under Browns as an assistant. Anthony Midget was the team's assistant DBs coach in 2024.
Alexander is a former NFL safety Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars, Carolina Panthers, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. He joined the Steelers with Brian Flores, who requested to bring him on after working together in Miami.
Before the NFL, Alexander spent time at the college level coaching at Arkansas State, Washington, Indiana State, Montana State and California. During his first stint with the Steelers, he worked mainly with the safeties, helping players like Minkah Fitzpatrick become an All-Pro, and Trenton Thompson and Elijah Riley find success as reserves.
