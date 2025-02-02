Russell Wilson Responds to Steelers, Raiders Situation
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a season marred with inconsistency at the quarterback position, and for the majority of those games, the team was led by quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson joined the team along with Justin Fields in the offseason at a cheap cost to the Steelers.
With both quarterbacks on one-year deals, it has led the organization to another offseason full of decisions to be made at the position, a trend that has continued since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger in 2021.
One move that has been suggested that would move Wilson away from the Steelers would be a reunion between him and his first NFL coach in Pete Carroll. Originially together with the Seattle Seahawks, where the two of them won Super Bowl XLVIII, a reunion would see them join together on Carroll's new team in the Las Vegas Raiders.
That being said, Wilson is set on remaining with the Steelers and working a deal out to do so. According to the Associated Press' Mark Long, Wilson reiterated his desire to stay in Pittsburgh after being asked at the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
“Pete’s going to be a great coach, obviously,” Wilson said. “He’s great at what he does. But I’m focused on the Steelers.”
Despite Wilson's lack of interest, the fit for him in Las Vegas would be quite good. A coach that understands how he plays and one that he has gelled with in the past is an obvious positive. Other than that, the Raiders have struggled to find a quarterback to play more than a couple games in a row since Derek Carr left, leaving them to shuffle between Gardner Minshew and other in the time since. With Brock Bowers being a top tight end despite the quarterback play, it is possible the combination of the two players could elevate both of their games.
