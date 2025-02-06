Micah Parsons Slams Steelers' T.J. Watt, Again
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is hoping to land his second Defensive Player of the Year award after his sixth double-digit sack season in eight years. Now 30, with 108 sacks in his NFL career and another DPOY finalist season, Watt continues to climb as one of the greatest of his generation. But if you ask Dallas Cowboys' pass-rusher Micah Parsons, he's not one of the elites.
Parsons was asked by Infinity Sports Network's Zach Gelb about his top-five pass rushers in the NFL, and left Watt off the list.
"You said a pure pass rusher," Parsons said. "If you look at what I do, what Myles do, we all move around. I play right tackle, I play nose, I play left guard, right guard. If you talk about pure pass rushers, it’s probably a few of us that are in a league of our own, and everyone else is pretty much just high-end rushers. They don’t got versatility. They don’t move around. They don’t create matchups."
This isn't the first time Parsons has made his thoughts on Watt known, calling him out last year as not one of the best in the league when Myles Garrett won Defensive Player of the Year. But despite Watt's constant historic milestones and double-digit sack seasons, Parsons sees a totally different player than most others see.
"He is gonna be a Hall of Famer one day," Parsons said about Watt. "But what I say where the league’s at now, pure pass rusher. I mean, come on bro. I don’t even think it’s close."
