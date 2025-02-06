Steelers Named Landing Spot for Chiefs All-Pro WR
The Pittsburgh Steelers' ever-lasting search for wide receiver help will stretch out into the upcoming offseason with a strong crop of players available at the position.
Among the top names who will be up for grabs is DeAndre Hopkins of the Kansas City Chiefs, whom Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron believes could represent a fit for the Steelers.
"Hopkins’ 77.0 PFF receiving grade this season shows the 32-year-old still has good snaps left in the tank, which could draw the attention of Mike Tomlin and his staff," Cameron wrote. "The Steelers may have questions at quarterback, but providing whoever ends up under center with a solid tandem on the outside in Hopkins and George Pickens would go a long way."
Hopkins is one of the more decorated active receivers in the league as a five-time Pro Bowler, three-time first-team All-Pro and two-time second-team All-Pro. He's slowed down in recent years, however, as all of those accomplishments predate the 2021 campaign.
A first-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2013 NFL Draft, the Clemson product recorded 632 catches, 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns, all of which rank second in franchise history behind Andre Johnson, before he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in March 2020.
Hopkins tallied 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns over three seasons with the team, though he was hit with a six-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs to begin the 2022 campaign and was subsequently released in May 2023.
He then signed a two-year deal worth $26 million with the Tennessee Titans, posting 1,230 yards and eight touchdowns in 23 total contests, before being dealt to the Kansas City Chiefs at this year's trade deadline.
Since joining Patrick Mahomes and company, Hopkins logged 41 receptions for 437 yards and four scores across 10 regular season games while hauling in just one pass for 11 yards in the playoffs thus far with Super Bowl LIX still looming.
Hopkins is no longer the player he once was, but he's performed adroitly in spurts and is a big name who ought to garner plenty of interest on the open market.
The Steelers were linked to him this past season before Kansas City swooped in, so perhaps they'll double back and see what it'll take to land him this time around.
Hopkins shouldn't be Pittsburgh's priority at receiver, but he's an experienced veteran who could come in and add high-end depth to a position group that sorely needs it.
