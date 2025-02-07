Steelers Will Play First-Ever NFL Game in Ireland
For the first time in over a decade and just the second in franchise history, the Pittsburgh Steelers are heading overseas next regular season.
The league has announced that the Steelers will be the designated hosts of a game at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, at some point during the 2025 campaign. It's a particularly momentous occasion, as it will mark the first NFL game ever played in the country.
When speaking with reporters on Jan. 28, Pittsburgh owner Art Rooney II stated that he was bullish regarding the possibility of the game taking place.
“I think we’re still optimistic that it’s going to happen," Rooney said. "We’re hopefully going to have an announcement soon, but it’s not official until it’s official. We just have to wait until all those pieces fall in place.”
Pittsburgh's initial international game came against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2013 season at Wembley Stadium in London, England, resulting in a 34-27 Steelers loss in front of 83,518 fans.
The Steelers' opponent for this contest has yet to be made public. Because they will act as the home team in this instance, the team will have eight games at Acrisure Stadium next season instead of nine.
