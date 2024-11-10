Steelers WR George Pickens Makes Insane Catch vs. Commanders
PITTSBURGH -- Since Russell Wilson has taken over as the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, his connection with wide receiver George Pickens has been overtly evident. After the team's star receiver struggled over the first six weeks of the season, his season suddenly resurged once the veteran QB took over under center.
In just their third game together for the Steelers, Wilson and Pickens came together for a touchdown play worthy of consideration for catch of the year. In the team's first trip to the red zone during their contest against the Washington Commanders, it took just two plays for the offense to convert.
Taking the shotgun snap, Wilson stepped back and floated his patented moon ball about 20 yards towards the end zone. Pickens beat the opposing defender to the mark and laid out, showing off his flexibility and aerial abilities as he contorted his body to haul in the pass. The touchdown gave the Steelers a 7-0 lead in the first quarter against the Commanders.
The internet quickly came alive after Pickens' play. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo shared a clip of the touchdown grab via his X account. He also shared the sentiment that this was a touchdown of the year-worthy catch.
"George Pickens with his second TD of the season and one of the nicest looking ones around the NFL so far this year," he wrote.
Pickens is coming alive as the season goes on, and Wilson is a huge reason why. Through the first eight games of the 2024 campaign, he has 35 receptions for 548 yards and one TD grab. With this unbelievable play, he hauled in his second of the year and it appears he's slated for many more to finish out the year.
