Steelers Trade Time, Pittsburgh Gets Last Minute Help
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for a wide receiver trade, and have a few names to watch as they approach the deadline. After Week 9, things seem to be in an even better spot for Pittsburgh, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed - making it seems very likely they end up with a new offensive weapon before the end of the week.
The Steelers have been all-in on trying to land a wideout this season, only to no success. But the few times they've gotten close makes everyone think they are shooting for the stars. Well, the time is now, and the Steelers seem to have a list of receivers they're willing to negotiate for. Some of them, much bigger than others.
The bye week only helped their odds, and the list they currently have is a big one. There are some names that don't add too much excitement, but other names that make you think this team is Super Bowl bound after the trade. No one should expect them to settle.
Are they only trading for wide receivers, though? There may be two other players Pittsburgh can trade away, adding to their package or using to make their future draft assets a little more appealing.
And Minkah Fitzpatrick? One Steelers insider is suggesting Pittsburgh thinks about moving on from their All-Pro safety. Maybe it makes sense, but the chances it actually happens are slim. Unless they have to pay their quarterback $30 million per year.
Things are heating up for the Steelers and they don't seem to be slowing down until the deadline has come and gone. With the hours ticking away, everyone is waiting for the same thing - to find out who Pittsburgh's next wide receiver is.
Make sure to subscribe to All Steelers Talk on YouTube, or anywhere you get your podcasts.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!