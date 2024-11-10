Steelers Face Old Friend After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Washington Commanders in Week 10, and while they're dealing with injuries of their own, Washington is also without a key piece.
The Commanders announced on their final injury report that running back Brian Robinson Jr. would not play in Week 10 against the Steelers. In his place, Austin Ekler will get the starting job, with a familiar face working behind him as the No. 2.
Jeremy McNichols didn't spend a lot of time in Pittsburgh, but the once-Steeler was in the building long enough for head coach Mike Tomlin to remember him.
"Everyone in football is familiar with of Ekler and his talents in the running game and the passing game, and Jeremy McNichols has done a really nice job for them. We had Jeremy here a couple years ago in training camp with us. He's a core special teams contributor, and Coach [Kliff] Kingsbury is doing a nice job finding football for him within the offensive structure as well," Tomlin said during his weekly press conference.
Without Robinson, Ekler and McNichols will lead a group that has the second-most rushing yards in the NFL with 1,475 yards. McNichols has 183 of those yards with three touchdowns, His best performances of the season have come against the Arizona Cardinals with 68 yards and two touchdowns, and against the Cleveland Browns with 44 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers have struggled with their run defense, giving up 157 yards on the ground in their last game versus the New York Giants. Rookie Tyrone Tracy ran for 145 yards and a touchdown in that matchup.
Pittsburgh will look to sure that effort in Week 10 and continue their winning ways for a four-game winning streak. Stopping McNichols will now become part of that effort as they look to shut down an old friend against the Commanders.
