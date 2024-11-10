Analyst Makes Bold Prediction for Steelers 'Russell Wilson Mania'
PITTSBURGH -- Following a change at quarterback that at the time was seen as controversial, the Pittsburgh Steelers have found their quarterback in Russell Wilson. The Super Bowl champion quarterback has led the team to two straight wins heading into a tough matchup against the Washington Commanders.
NFL Network's Kyle Brandt believes that the game won't be too close, in favor of the Steelers.
On NFL Network's Good Morning Football, Brandt spoke about how a win against a team that is above .500 would propel Wilson's name to the top of the discussion around the league.
"I have a new developing story of the year. My prediction guys, on Monday morning, the number one story in the NFL will be the Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers," Brandt said. "Russell Wilson, who will go 3-0 as the Steelers' quarterback, who continued to play brilliantly. He has a perfect passer rating in the fourth quarter. I didn't see this coming. You didn't see this coming. The only person in the world who saw this coming is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I like Pittsburgh on the road and Russell Wilson mania to set in."
Russell Wilson "mania" might be a stretch, considering it would be just his third win with the team and expectations for him across his career have been high. That being said, a tough opponent in the Commanders could display parts of his game not yet seen this year and allow for a refreshing tone about the Steelers offense.
They have not truly had a positive view from an outside perspective of the offense since the departure of Ben Roethlisberger and the addition of the two quarterbacks in Wilson and Justin Fields were meant to provide that. Those moves have paid off, and now Wilson gets a chance to prove he's still one of the best this week against the Commanders.
