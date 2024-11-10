Steelers Shake Up WR Group vs. Commanders
The Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that outside linebacker Nick Herbig (hamstring), cornerback C.J. Henderson, offensive guard Max Scharping, quarterback Kyle Allen and wide receiver Scott Miller are all inactive for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
Due to the addition of Mike Williams and the return of Ben Skowronek off the reserve/injured list, there simply isn't any room for Miller on the game day roster. It will be the first contest he misses this season. The 27-year-old has posted two receptions for 31 yards, all of which came versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3.
Herbig suffered his injury against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5 and did not practice or play after that up through Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye.
The 22-year-old was hopeful he could return against the Commanders, and he was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday. He hit a snag on Friday, however, as he failed to practice and was subsequently ruled out on the final injury report of the week.
The Wisconsin product has posted six total tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble over 142 defensive reps this season.
Herbig's absence could push newcomer Preston Smith, who was acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, into the spotlight early in his Steelers tenure as the top rotational option off the edge behind starters T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Henderson signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on Sept. 25 and was later promoted to the 53-man roster on Oct. 21. With Cameron Sutton back and Cory Trice Jr. likely not far behind, the former first-round pick may have to wait a while to notch his first appearance of the year.
Allen is a healthy inactive who will assume emergency No. 3 quarterback duties as Justin Fields has recovered from a hamstring injury and will back up Russell Wilson.
Scharping was signed off of Washington's practice squad on Oct. 1. He has seen the field for one special teams snap with the Steelers since arriving and won't earn a chance at a revenge game on Sunday afternoon.
