Steelers Get New Timeline for WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- If the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to make a move for a wide receiver, chances are they're going to have to wait. As the NFL sits firmly in the "dead period" between minicamp and training camp, few moves are being done, and the urgency for teams to move on from their star players is seemingly nonexistant.
For now, the Steelers are watching and waiting, most likely for a name like Brandon Aiyuk. While he and the San Francisco 49ers are reportedly not close on a contract extension, there's little belief they're going to trade him right now. The Steelers have been named the most likely team to eventually land the second-team All-Pro wideout, but there's a waiting component to it, and that's where Pittsburgh currently sits.
One team insider, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo, believes the next window of opportunity will come at the end of the month and early next month. With teams reporting to training camp, the 49ers will get another signal that things are not going well with Aiyuk likely not showing up. At that point, there's a chance a move becomes available for Pittsburgh once again.
"I think it’s all up to the 49ers," Fittipaldo said on 93.7 The Fan. "They gotta decide what they’re gonna do… And the Steelers, honestly, all they could do is sit back and be ready to make a move when the 49ers are ready to make a move. I don’t think the ball is in the Steelers’ court. I still think it’s in the 49ers’ court. And like I said, we’ll see what happens. I think late July, early August, I think things might heat up again with those trade talks."
The timeline makes sense. If the Steelers were going to strike early, it would've been around or during the NFL Draft. The reportedly came close to a deal, but things ended up not finalizing. Then, teams entered OTAs and minicamp, and there is no real sense of urgency to push a team into making a move - especially a Super Bowl contender like the 49ers.
They were given plenty of time to negotiate, and will continue to do so heading into training camp. But if a deal does not get done, at some point they'll likely begin to look elsewhere instead of taking the risk that Aiyuk walks next offseason.
The Steelers are reportedly in the running alongside the Washington Commanders. With the way general manager Omar Khan has operated since taking over, it's hard to believe Pittsburgh wouldn't be able to work something out for their top choice at receiver.
