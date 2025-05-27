Steelers Give Away George Pickens Number
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have moved on from George Pickens, sending the wide receiver to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a third-round pick. And already, they’re handing his number 14 jersey out to a newcomer.
The Steelers opened Organized Team Activities without the No. 14 assigned but ended their first day with a new player, and Pickens’ old jersey gone.
The team signed wide receiver Montana Lemonious-Craig, adding the rookie to their roster as practice started. And he was wearing no other than No. 14.
Lemonious-Craig signs with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie after trying out during Rookie Minicamp. So, while he bring as much excitement as any new player, he’s fighting from the ground up to earn a roster spot this summer.
If Lemonious-Craig doesn't make the team, wide receiver DK Metcalf would be the candidate to take the number before the season. Metcalf is currently wearing No. 4 and has locked in the number, allowing the NFL to begin selling jerseys. However, if he pays out the jerseys, he's able to change his number before Week 1.
Metcalf wore No. 14 during his entire run with the Seattle Seahawks. When he arrived in Pittsburgh, Pickens had the number. So, Metcalf went with No. 4 instead.
