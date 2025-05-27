Steelers Rookie Reveals Why He's Great QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going through yet another offseason of significant turnover on the offensive side of the ball. The team will have a completely different room of quarterbacks for the second straight season and will have a new leader in the ever-revolving receiving room following a trade involving the Dallas Cowboys and George Pickens.
One of the new quarterbacks is rookie and sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Will Howard. Howard joins the team following a successful season that saw him helm Ohio State to a National Championship victory.
Now, he has begun speaking to the media about what he believes he brings to the table. In a conversation with Missi Matthews, Howard spoke about what traits he believes stands out for him as a player and a person.
"I think first and foremost is my leadership. I'm a relationships-based guy, and that's what I'm working on right now" Howard said. "I know I'm a rookie; I want to stay in my lane and make sure that I'm smart about that. But I also want to get to know everyone in the locker room and build those relationships. Because they're not gonna care how much I know unless they know how much I care".
At this point, with the chances of Aaron Rodgers signing with the team dwindling, Howard’s chances of becoming the future quarterback of the team have continued to rise. He has shown good leadership to this point, but we are still months away from the beginning of the season. Howard has also shown little on the field, due to little opportunities, so little can be said about his NFL readiness from a physical perspective.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!