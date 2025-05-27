Steelers Bring in New Coach Before OTAs
The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought a new coach into the fold as they begin OTAs today.
Derrick Mason, who is the assistant defensive backs coach at Johns Hopkins University, posted a picture of the Steelers' facility with the caption, "Day 1 OTAs. Blessed for the opportunity to continue to learn!"
He is not listed on Pittsburgh's coaches roster, and it doesn't appear as though he's a full-time hire at this point in time. Mason could stick around for the remainder of the offseason program and perhaps stay with the team through the preseason as he picks up experience at the NFL level, but the itinerary is unclear at the moment.
Mason will likely work closely with new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander, who served as the Las Vegas Raiders' safeties coach last season before replacing Grady Brown with the Steelers, as well as assistant secondary coach Anthony Midget, who's been with the team since last March.
Johns Hopkins went 12-1 and won the Centennial Conference Championship in Mason's initial season as a member of the program's coaching staff in 2023.
"In his first season at Homewood, Mason helped lead a Blue Jay defense that was instrumental in the team's run to the NCAA Quarterfinals, Centennial Conference Championship and 12-1 record," his official bio on the school's website states. "The Johns Hopkins defense held the opposition to just 20.1 points and 325 yards of total offense per game. In addition, the Blue Jays' 13 opponents averaged just 196.8 yards per game through the air and opposing quarterbacks completed just 47.2 percent of their pass attempts. The opponent completion percentage was the lowest allowed by the Blue Jays since 2003."
This past year, the school finished 12-2 and lost in the Division III semifinal to Mount Union by a score of 17-10.
Mason, who hails from Maryland and has a long history of coaching at the high school level, will now get his chance to make an impact in the professional ranks.
