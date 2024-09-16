Steelers Give Russell Wilson Game Ball
DENVER -- The Pittsburgh Steelers took home a Week 2 victory over the Denver Broncos, claiming their second win of the season 13-6. Led by Justin Fields, the offense found the endzone for the first time this season, but it wasn't their starting quarterback who was celebrated after the game.
According to Fields, the Steelers gave a game ball to Russell Wilson after the game for his return to Denver. Wilson was released by the Broncos this offseason after being benched late in the season last year due to concerns over his injury guarantees. At the time, it was already implied that the team was ready to move on from the then-starting quarterback.
"I think we all know Russ got done dirty last year. I know he wished he could've played today in this game. But it's awesome getting the win for him," Fields said. "He got a petty game ball, so yeah it was great getting that for Russ for sure."
The Steelers also gave game balls to punter Corliss Waitman and wide receiver Brandon Johnson, who both played for the Broncos in 2023.
It's still unknown when Wilson will return from his calf injury or if he'll resume the starting job, which he won during the offseason. For now, Fields continues to lead the Steelers, who will head back home for their opener at Acrisure Stadium in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
