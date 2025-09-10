Steelers Giving Up on Roman Wilson, Cole Holcomb?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't use much of two names many expected to see in their opening game against the New York Jets. Despite a win, and a strong offensive performance, there were questions leaving MetLife Stadium, and two of them revolved around why these players didn't see much - or any - playing time.
On offense, Roman Wilson was the odd man out in the receiving game. After a summer of Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan talking him up, and many insiders claiming the team shut down their wide receiver search because of their expectations in him, Wilson played just 10 snaps on offense.
Why? Well, because the team has other options. And while some may say it's a bad thing that the Steelers didn't utilize their second-year wideout like the fans and the media expected, it may be the best thing for the team, and doesn't hold Wilson back as many as some believe.
On defense, Cole Holcomb waited an entire season to be back in the defense and step foot in an NFL game again. His knee injury was devastating, but the Steelers held on in hopes that he'd one day be able to play again.
That is happening, but after a summer of working as the team's primary backup, Holcomb didn't see the field in Week 1. Instead, Payton Wilson and Patrick Queen played nearly every snap, and Malik Harrison came in off the bench to relieve them.
Honestly, the Steelers' defensive decision made less sense than their offensive. Wilson is in the midst of a crowded receiving core with multiple starters at wide receiver and tight end.
Holcomb, on the other hand, is part of a linebacking core that didn't play well against the Jets. Wilson struggled and Queen didn't do much better, and the Steelers found almost no success across the board on defense, but specifically in the ground game.
Holcomb provides more of a downhill threat, but head coach Mike Tomlin and defensive coordinator Tery Austin didn't deem is neccassary to try him. Maybe a change of mindset could be the difference maker in their defense improving in Week 2.
