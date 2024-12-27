Steelers Can't Go Back After RB Shift
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have found an answer at running back. Heading into Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, they may not announce him as the starter, but their leading rusher shouldn't change - and the share should only get further apart.
The Steelers have finally found success on the group, and through the air, with their running back. That back isn't Najee Harris or Cordarrelle Patterson, but Jaylen Warren.
Over the last two weeks, the Steelers have turned to Warren as their leading runner and found instant return. The third-year running back took 12 touches for 48 yards and five receptions for 44 yards in his first premiere game. In his second, he finished with 71 yards on the ground and 41 yards through the air.
There's certainly a place for Harris in the Steelers offense, but it's not as the feature back. This group doesn't have reliability from the offensive line, and their passing game is shrinking by the week. Russell Wilson doesn't have the same mojo he did at the beginning of his run, putting Pittsburgh in a spot where they need to find something, or someone, to lean on.
Right now, that's Warren. And moving forward, it makes too much sense to make him the feature running back and utilize Harris for his size, utilizing him on short-yardage situations and when they can as a receiving back.
So far, it's working, as Harris improved his yards per carry to 5.7, rushing for 74 yards against the Chiefs.
At this point in the year, the Steelers would love to have everything clicking. Unfortunately, very little actually is. So, it's time to cling onto everything you can as you head into the playoffs.
Right now, the best thing to grab onto is Jaylen Warren, and it feels like the Steelers might be clinging tight.
