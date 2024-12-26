Hall of Famer Calls Out Steelers' George Pickens
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, adding a third game to their losing streak and bringing up plenty of questions about the outlook for this team.
Coming into the game, the Steelers had some light to feel good about, as they welcomed several starters back from injury, including wide receiver George Pickens. Pickens missed three games with a hamstring injury, returning to catch three passes for 50 yards.
Early in the game, Russell Wilson began taking plenty of heat for an interception that ended what nearly resulted in a touchdown drive. From there, Pittsburgh couldn't get back on the board, ending the game with just 10 points.
Afterward, Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens shared his thoughts on the Steelers, calling out Pickens for contributing to Wilson's interception.
"Same on offense as well when you got #14 not running his routes causing INTs," Owens tweeted, responding to a comment from Cam Heyward about not all players doing their job.
Wilson took the blame for the interception after the game, but did acknowledge Pickens was meant to do something different on the play.
"Yeah, you know, I think he was going to go vertical, but at the end of the day it can't happen, it’s on me," Wilson said. "I was trying to give Pat [Freiermuth] a chance. He's done a good job for us down in the red zone, and they made a good play."
This isn't the first time Pickens has been in the headlines for situations involving his effort, but with a three-game skid, Pittsburgh will need their top wide receiver on the field and locked in to try and turn things around.
Right now, several players within the locker room are acknowledging players not doing their jobs. An issue they now need to correct with one regular season game left.
