Shane Gillis, J.J. Watt Shine in Hilarious Pre-Steelers Game Sketch
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs are set to kickoff Christmas Day on Netflix, highlighting the two games of holiday coverage for the streaming service. And before the game was played, J.J. Watt and Shane Gillis had everyone laughing with a comedy sketch for fans.
As fans tuned in to catch the pre-game show before the Steelers took on the 14-1 Chiefs at Acrisure Stadium, they got some comedy. Airing on the set of Tires, Watt and Gillis had the entire NFL world laughing, bringing smiles to fans just before the beginning of a day-long football holiday.
Check out the sketch:
Watt is set to commentate on the Steelers versus Chiefs matchup, starring his younger brother, T.J. The Defensive Player of the Year favorite will try to slow down Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, keeping their AFC North lead heading into Week 18.
