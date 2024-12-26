Steelers Have a Decision to Make at QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the point of no return, and with the AFC North sliping away and their expectations in the playoffs limiting, it may be time for a change at quarterback.
Three weeks ago, Russell Wilson led the Steelers to a victory over the Cleveland Browns that had everyone believing he's "back." Without George Pickens, who was dealing with a hamstring injury, Wilson threw for 158 yards and two touchdowns.
Everyone was talking about "Russ cooking," and some even mentioned his name within those of the MVP race.
Three weeks later, Wilson has thrown three touchdowns and two interceptions, while losing a fumble in the process.
When the Steelers made the decision to turn to Wilson this season, it came with what was believed to be the end of Justin Fields. Many asked, "how would Fields play again?" "could it happen?" And there was one answer.
The only way Wilson gets replaced by Fields this season is if the Steelers were on the verge of missing the playoffs and it was clearly Wilson's fault. Well, Pittsburgh locked up their playoff spot early, but at this point, no one believes they can win a postseason game. And Wilson is the driving force behind that disbelief.
Wilson is by no means the only problem with the Steelers. Their defense has weakened, their running game can't do much behind a poor offensive line, and their coaching staff is certainly missing the mark. But Wilson has taken two games in a row and killed momentum with his decision-making, and has cost the Steelers any chance to build anything in that process.
The quarterback's job is to keep a team afloat. It was the biggest compliment for Wilson when he took over and after the first few games. Today, he's doing the opposite, killing momentum, and eliminating chances for the offense to build it.
If the argument to be made in his defense is that the Steelers aren't doing anything well, it's not wrong. If nothing is working, though, and the offense needs a spark, why not utilize a player who's still being involved in the game plan because of the spark he can bring on any given play?
The Steelers have a decision to make. If they want a real shot at breaking their playoff drought, they need to give Fields another chance. Otherwise, they're heading into the final week of the season with a quarterback who's losing them games, and ignoring that the magic apple of Russell Wilson has turned bad.