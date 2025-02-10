Steelers Interviewing Cowboys LBs Coach
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning in Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Scott McCurley to interview for the same position on their coaching staff, a team source tells Steelers On SI.
The Steelers lost inside linebackers coach Aaron Curry to the New York Jets this offseason, joining Aaron Glenn's coaching staff with the same role. The team has begun their search to fill the role, and are meeting with McCurley as their first candidate.
McCurley has been with the Cowboys since 2020, helping with names like Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, and most recently, DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Parsons, who he coached on Parson's way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also helped former Steelers safety play the linebacker position and record 79 tackles in 2021.
Prior to Dallas, McCurley started his career with the Green Bay Packers, joining their staff in 2006 and growing from coaching administrator intern to the team's defensive assistant before he left in 2018.
The New Castle, Pennsylvania native went to school at Pitt and will now meet with the team to see a return to the Steel City is a possibility.
McCurley would be the second hire for the Steelers, following Gerald Alexander, who returned to the orgnization as a defensive backs coach.
