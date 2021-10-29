Skip to main content
    Steelers Final Injury Report Week 8 vs. Browns

    The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without two veterans in Week 8.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are likely without two veterans in Week 8 against the Cleveland Browns. 

    Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram (groin) is listed as doubtful on the Steelers' final injury report. Ingram has been a topic of conversation throughout the week after reports said he is seeking a trade for lack of playing time. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the situation on Friday, saying he and Ingram have had conversations about the matter. He would not comment on whether or not the team plans to trade Ingram. 

    The Steelers have Derrek Tuszka on the active roster and could elevate Taco Charlton from the practice squad if Ingram does not play.

    Tight end Eric Ebron is out with a hamstring injury. Ebron left Thursday's practice with an injury and did not participate on Friday. 

    The Steelers will turn to rookie Pat Freiermuth and backup Zach Gentry against the Browns. Kevin Rader is on the practice squad if the team feels they should have a third tight end. 

    Check out the Browns final injury report here.

