Steelers Lose Competition for Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are waiting for Aaron Rodgers. Right now, the expectation is that he's going to end up in Pittsburgh, but until a deal is signed, nothing is guaranteed, and many are trying to throw possible curveballs into the equation.
One of those potential curveballs was the New Orleans Saints. After Derek Carr announced his sudden retirement, leaving rookie second-round pick Tyler Shough as the expected starter, many started tossing out Rodgers as a new candidate.
“The call should have been made when Derek Carr said, ‘Hey, man, I’m not feeling this shoulder and it’s time for me to be with my wife and kids,” former Rodgers teammate James Jones said. “They should have been calling Aaron Rodgers. If Aaron Rodgers walked into the New Orleans building right now, he’s the best quarterback in the division and gives you a chance to win. They absolutely should make the call to Aaron Rodgers and ask, ‘What’s your plan?’ If you come over here, you’re in the dome. The division is weak, and you have a chance."
Well, the Steelers' nerves can now calm. According to NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan, the Saints are looking to add Rodgers after Carr's retirement.
"No surprise here, but Aaron Rodgers never really was a consideration for the Saints in the wake of the Derek Carr retirement. At their current stages, they don’t make sense for him, and he doesn’t make sense for them," Duncan said.
There are many who anticipate Rodgers will join the team by Organized Team Activities and minicamp. He's still expected to be the starting quarterback for Pittsburgh this year. For now, Mason Rudolph will lead the way on the field for the Steelers, while Shough is believed to be the answer in New Orleans with the Saints.
Good news for the Steelers.
