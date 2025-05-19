Steelers' Mason Rudolph Could Take Lead Over Aaron Rodgers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation is still a bit unknown, but there seems to be some growing hope for Mason Rudolph to remain the starting quarterback. Or earn the starting quarterback job if Aaron Rodgers shows up. The team remains optimistic they'll land Rodgers, but one former QB believes that may not guarantee the four-time MVP the QB1 job.
Charlie Batch appeared on Arthur Moats podcast recently and explained that he sees Rudolph as a capable quarterback, who, if Rodgers doesn't sign soon, may have the leg up on the 41 year old.
"Mason Rudolph, he was here, but he wasn’t in this system. So he does have a leg up as it relates to learning the offense because he’s been here for the last couple months," Batch said. "I think the longer it goes towards training camp, I think you have to give the edge to Mason Rudolph because that means he knows the system a little bit better than what Aaron Rodgers [does].
"We understand what his resume looks like, but again, this is not a system that Aaron has spent the majority of his career in that you could say it’s a plug-and-play type of situation."
Head coach Mike Tomlin may favor Rodgers over Rudolph, giving him "poll position" in any competition if he did sign. However, many are rooting for Rudolph to take over, and after years of being the quality backup for Pittsburgh, some want him to get his opportunity as a starter - Batch included.
"I’m excited for Mason because he’s been waiting for this opportunity. He’s worked his tail off since he’s been drafted," Batch said. "…I’m excited because I know this is gonna be his moment. If all things work out, I think he’s gonna bring some excitement here for this season."
The Steelers could have a Rodgers decision soon as OTAs and minicamp roll out, but if things go into training camp and beyond, it may start to change the outlook of who the starter is come Week 1.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!