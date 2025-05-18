Steelers Doomed Even If They Had Tom Brady?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have struggled maintaining a good situation in their quarterback room since Ben Roethlisberger got injured in the midst of the 2019 season. That being said, it is entirely possible that this upcoming year could be their worst, with the room of Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson and Will Howard leading the team at quarterback this coming season.
The lack of presumed talent in the room has caught the eyes of many, as it has not been hard to see the lack of pedigree that the current room brings. However, it has certainly irked some people more than others.
Jason McIntyre, co-host of The Herd With Colin Cowherd on FS1, did not hold back when discussing his outlook on the upcoming season for the Steelers. Despite the Steelers making moves to change their wide receiver room and address concerns in other parts of the team, McIntyre is quite low on the team.
One possible change to the quarterback room could be the addition of future Pro Football Hall Of Famer Aaron Rodgers, but McIntyre believes that his addition would not help much either.
"This Steelers schedule is not good," McIntyre said. "I'm not going out on a limb here, they ain't making the playoffs. I don't care if Rodgers shows up, I don't care if Tom Brady suits up. They're not making the playoffs."
McIntyre goes as far to say that even if the consensus best quarterback of all time were to join the team in Brady, they would still be unsucessful this coming season. The Steelers schedule certainly is not easy, and a losing season could benefit their future if the upcoming quarterback class is as advertised. All that being said, McIntyre's harsh outlook could ring true if some parts of the team do not click this coming season.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!