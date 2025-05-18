Steelers Reveal New Jersey Numbers
The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off last week with a trio of signings to the 90-man roster. Following minicamp, the Steelers signed running backs Trey Sermon, and Max Hurleman as well as offensive tackle Gareth Warren.
The three newest Steelers were assigned jersey numbers as they look to earn roles on the roster ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Sermon will wear No. 27, Hurleman has taken No. 34, and Warren will don No. 69.
Sermon is a 26-year-old former third-round pick (88th overall) of the San Francisco 49ers and has played 42 games in his career. Between the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Indianapolis Colts, Sermon has recorded 505 career rushing yards and three total touchdowns.
Sermon spent the 2024 season with the Colts, appearing in all 17 games totaling 159 yards on 56 attempts. He also wore the No. 27 during his time with the Colts.
Hurleman is a 23-year-old rookie signing out of Notre Dame, and has been given high marks for punt returning. In five years of college football, he appeared in 51 games recording 814 total yards.
Warren is also a rookie signing out of Lindenwood University, appearing in 35 games over four years.
Sermon and Hurleman find themselves in a vastly different running back room following the departure of Najee Harris. Jaylen Warren is currently listed as the top running back with rookie Kaleb Johnson and Kenneth Gainwell as the second and third strings.
The Steelers are set to kick off OTA practices on May 27 before their mandatory three-day minicamp in June.
