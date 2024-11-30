Steelers Insider Predicts Najee Harris Landing Spot
PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris has had a career year with the Steelers this year, with 749 yards and 3 touchdowns as part of one of the strongest running back pairs in the league.
That being said, the Steelers declined to offer him his fifth-year option entering the season, making him eligible for free agency when the season concludes.
While it is possible that Harris re-signs with the Steelers, other teams have begun to emerge as possible landing spots for him.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Brian Batko believes that one of the possible landing spots for him is the Las Vegas Raiders, and Batko cites a connection with a former Raiders back as one of the reasons. In an apperance on the Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan, Batko spoke on possibilities for Harris' future.
"I think he, too, wouldn’t mind a fresh start,” Batko said. “The team that I mentioned in my chat the other day when someone asked about him was the Las Vegas Raiders. We all know Marshawn Lynch was his mentor, another Oakland guy. They still have the same agent and stuff like that. They’ll be in the position, I think, to draft a rookie and probably pay a running back. So I think that would be pretty cool if Najee ends up in Vegas next year, I just don’t see him back here."
One of Harris' three touchdowns this year came against the Raiders, as he ran it in from 36 yards out. Now, the Steelers will have quite the decision to make when it comes to the offseason. Harris' services will likely be highly pursued going into the offseason and the front office will need to decide if they're willing to deal with the higher amount of money they will have to pay due to declining his option.
