Steelers Make Stadium Change Before Dolphins Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a notable change at Acrisure Stadium ahead of their Week 15 primetime bout against the Miami Dolphins.

For a crucial matchup between two teams vying for playoff spots in the AFC with just four games remaining in the regular season, Pittsburgh has begun painting its end zones gold, as noted by Pittsburgh Clothing Co. on X using the Weatherstem live feed at Acrisure Stadium.

According to my sources (the Weatherstem live feed at Acrisure Stadium), the gold endzones are currently in the process of being filled in. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/7L6Qq0C0Uq — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) December 10, 2025

The Steelers' decision to fill in the end zones with gold paint comes as they're set to wear their Color Rush uniforms for the first time this year, which were last used in the team's Week 8 victory over the New York Giants in primetime last season.

In Pittsburgh's prior primetime home game this season, which came against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the team wore its new 1933 throwback uniforms instead of donning its Color Rush threads.

Why Steelers Are Using Gold End Zones Now

The Steelers do not paint their end zones for a majority of the season due to the fact that they share Acrisure Stadium with the University of Pittsburgh, which became somewhat of a point of contention earlier this campaign as a result of less-than-ideal playing surface conditions.

Pitt's regular season wrapped up two weeks ago with a home game against Miami, however, meaning that the Steelers can now paint the end zones as the sole occupants of the stadium for the time being with the WPIAL championship matchups also in the rearview mirror.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walk off the field after the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Importance of Steelers' Contest vs. Dolphins

After suffering an embarrassing 26-7 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 13, which led the crowd to campaign for the firing of head coach Mike Tomlin by way of a chant, Pittsburgh bounced back in a huge way with a Week 14 victory over the Baltimore Ravens that put it back in the driver's seat in the AFC North.

Now sitting at 7-6 with a game lead on the Ravens for first place, the Steelers can't afford to cede their momentum and fall to a Dolphins team that's among the hottest in the league at the moment.

Miami, who began the season 1-6, has won four-straight games and is now back in the hunt for a Wild Card spot in the AFC, though actuall cracking the postseason field is a long shot.

Regardless, the Dolphins have proven themselves capable of competing on a weekly basis even if their recent string of contests haven't featured the strongest opponents in the world.

With Minkah Fitzpatrick set to return to Acrisure Stadium after being dealt to Miami for Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith this past offseason, emotions will be high in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers certainly understand the magnitude of the game as they look to get one step closer to clinching the division, and they'll have a rowdy home crowd on their side under the lights on the North Shore.

