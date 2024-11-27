Steelers' Russell Wilson Defends WR George Pickens
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson stood behind his No. 1 wide receiver in George Pickens following his fight with Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II during a Week 12 matchup.
"George is always trying to make a play, obviously. … He was trying to get to the spot where I threw it to, and he got carried out the end zone on that, unfortunately," Wilson told reporters on Wednesday, via ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
Wilson and Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin evidently hold the same viewpoint, in that they believe Newsome was the perpetrator of the entire ordeal.
When asked if Pickens was truly in position to act as the "point man" on the game-ending Hail Mary attempt during which the skirmish occurred, Tomlin inferred that Newsome's actions forced him off of his intended spot.
"I think their actions had something to do with him not being in position to do that," Tomlin said.
There was news earlier in the week stating that the NFL has plans of investigating the happenings from last Thursday night, though nothing has been reported on that front as of yet. It shouldn't take long for more clarity on the topic, however, as the league reveals fines from the prior week on Saturdays.
Pickens has been involved in his fair share of fracases with opposing defensive backs this season, first pulling Jourdan Lewis of the Dallas Cowboys down by his face mask in Week 5 before getting into an altercation with the Washington Commanders' Mike Sainristil after a Wilson interception in Week 10.
The Steelers' star is in line for a second-consecutive 1,00-yard campaign, as he's posted 52 receptions for 776 yards and two touchdowns through 11 games thus far.
Cleveland will travel to Pittsburgh for a Week 14 showdown, which will mark the Steelers' fourth-straight divisional contest.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!