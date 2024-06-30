Steelers Insider Names Titans WR as Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers have spent much of the offseason focusing on the wide receiver room, which has seen a complete revamp.
George Pickens and Calvin Austin are the only remnants of the 2023 room, with players such as Van Jefferson and Shelby Miller joining the roster. The departure of Diontae Johnson moves Pickens up to the clear first wideout spot, leaving a large hole at the second position. Jefferson and Miller have a chance to step up, but Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sees it differently.
“The Steelers love reclamation projects,” Fittipaldo said on the 93.7 The Fan's Joe Starkey Show. "That seems to be kind of a pet project for Mike Tomlin over the years. A lot of times, those guys don't work out, but it wouldn't surprise me at all if the Steelers took a flyer on a guy like that. I wouldn't give up much for him... You're probably talking about giving up a sixth or a seventh-round pick. I mean, if that's the price, why not? I mean, you're collecting guys of that ilk anyway. Why not see if a former first-round pick can benefit from a change of scenery?"
The Steelers are no stranger to what Fittapaldo calls "reclamation projects". In fact, both of their quarterbacks that they have now in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields could be considered reclamation projects.
On the other hand, Burks' career has mostly been seen as a disappointment. Being the piece the Titans received in the A.J. Brown trade with the Eagles, Burks has been unable to completely break out in Tennessee.
He has just 665 yards and one touchdown in 22 games played with the Titans. Obviously the constant comparison to Brown hurts the perception of his career, but he has simply not performed to expectations up to this point. Now behind DeAndre Hopkins with the Titans, Burks will look to prove himself in the coming year.
The Steelers seem satisfied with other position groups on the roster, leading me to believe this isn't a move the front office would want to make. It would not be worth the capital, player or draft, they'd have to give up in order to land Burks.
