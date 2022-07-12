Skip to main content

Steelers Introduce Acrisure Stadium

The Pittsburgh Steelers welcome us to their new home.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new home. After 21 years, the organization introduced their new partner. As of today, the team's new home is Acrisure Stadium. 

The Steelers agreed to a 15-year deal, reportedly worth $150 million, for their new stadium name. With those funds, they plan to improve the stadium and continue adding to the fan experience. 

"We try to make improvements to the stadium every year. Some of that comes from our own private account, some of that comes from our ticket surcharge," Steelers president Art Rooney II said. "We've funded a lot of improvements over the years and I think this will allow us to continue to do that."

Rooney introduced the new partnership at Acrisure Stadium with a welcome video. Here's a glimpse inside the Steelers new home. 

First Look at Steelers Acrisure Stadium

