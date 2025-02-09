Steelers Legend Rooting for Chiefs in Super Bowl
With Super Bowl LIX set to take place this weekend, a Pittsburgh Steelers legend has made it clear where his allegiances lie.
In an appearance on 105.9 The X's Mark Madden Show, former linebacker Jack Ham stated that he's pulling for the Kansas City Chiefs as they look to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles and become the first team in NFL history to win The Big Game three years in a row.
“I would like to see them do it to tell you the truth,” Ham said. "Talk about the consummate team. Their defense has played well. They’re not explosive on offense right now. I don’t think they have the wideouts to do that. But they play close games. They don’t make mistakes out there. … Actually, I’m kind of rooting for them to do it. It’d be the first time it’s ever happened in the NFL.”
Ham knows what it's like to be a part of a dynasty about as well as anyone. A second-round pick by the Steelers in 1971, the Penn State product and Pro Football Hall of Famer would go on to become one of the most accomplished players in franchise history.
Over the course of his 12-year career, Ham recorded 32 interceptions and 21 fumble recoveries in 162 games. Along the way, he was an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time first-team All-Pro.
With Ham on the roster, Pittsburgh fell one leg short from pulling off a three-peat on two occasions. The first came after the team won Super Bowls IX and X during the 1974 and 1975 seasons, respectively, before failing to make it back the following year.
The Steelers then earned victories in Super Bowls XIII and XIV, which accounted for the 1978 and 1979 campaigns, respectively, though they did not get back there the next season.
Even though Ham and Pittsburgh never tasted the glory of a hat trick, he's hoping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs accomplish that goal on Sunday.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!