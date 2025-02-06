New QB Option Hits Trade Market for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback for yet another offseason after they had an up-and-down season at the position, finishing with no true answer at the position.
It's likely that the Steelers will retain one of their two quarterbacks from this past season in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, but the decision of exactly who still remains to be seen.
If they decide to look elsewhere, one option could be the Patriots backup quarterback, Joe Milton, a former Tennessee quarterback. Milton showed his powerful arm in limited snaps for the Patriots this year, backing up a mix of Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye.
Milton's availability received a bit of clarity from Mike Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal, who spoke about it in a recent offseason recap article.
"I thought the Patriots would hold off on entertaining a trade ofJoe Milton, who was drafted in the sixth round (193rd overall) last year, for at least another season, but there’s increasing belief around the NFL that the Patriots are at least contemplating a trade of Milton this offseason." Bedard wrote. "Again, I’m not saying he’s on the block right now, but the Patriots will likely consider it when everything settles with the front office and coaching staff."
Accuracy is a major concern for Milton, who completed 64.7% of his passes his senior year at Tennessee. If he can become a more accurate passer, his potential could be above most quarterbacks in the league. That being said, he is not quite there yet.
I do not think the Steelers will want to give up draft capital on another quarterback with accuracy issues after dealing with that problem for years, but he would be an enticing prospect nonetheless. They do have to sign someone, and Milton might be worth a look.
