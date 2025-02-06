Former Steelers QB Lands First NFL Coaching Job
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Bruce Gradkowski is set to begin his NFL coaching career, joining the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Gradkowski spent the final three years of his NFL playing career with the Steelers from 2013-2016 before jumping into coaching at the high school the year after. He spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, St. Louis Rams, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals from 2006-2016.
Gradkowski spent the last two seasons as the UFL's St. Louis Blackhawks offensive coordinator, helping former Steelers wide receiver Hakeem Butler win Player of the Year. He was the offensive analyst for his alma mater, Toledo, in 2022.
During his playing career, Gradkowski appeared in 37 games with 20 starts, including three for the Steelers. The Pittsburgh native and sixth-round pick threw for 4,057 yards and 21 touchdowns with 24 interceptions.
He'll now join Detroit's staff that lost offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and wide receivers coach Antwaan Randl El to the Chicago Bears. They'll look to re-tool the coaching and continue their success, with the goal of a Super Bowl still on their minds heading into 2025.
