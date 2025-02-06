Insider Shares Concerning Thoughts on Steelers, Justin Fields
Though the predominant belief has been that the Pittsburgh Steelers will choose between re-signing either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields as their starting quarterback next season, one NFL insider isn't so sure the situation will unfold that way.
Appearing on NBC's Fantasy Football Happy Hour from Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl, FOX's Jay Glazer stated that he thinks Wilson will get a fresh start in 2025 and isn't likely to return to the Steelers or join Pete Carroll, his former head coach with the Seattle Seahawks who now holds that same title for the Las Vegas Raiders.
"I don't think that's gonna happen, either," Glazer said. "I think you'll see a new start for Russell somewhere."
Wilson has outwardly voiced his wishes to remain in Pittsburgh moving forward, but it may be hard for the two sides to salvage their relationship given that this past season concluded on a sour note.
The 36-year-old, who signed a one-year deal last March, was stellar to open his stint as the team's starter, going 6-1 over his first seven outings between Weeks 7 and 14.
It was all downhill from there, however, as the Steelers rode a five-game losing streak to finish the campaign while reports of discord between Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith surfaced.
Even if the Pittsburgh chapter of his career has ended, the 13-year veteran shouldn't run into too much trouble finding a new home in free agency due to his experience and pedigree.
Glazer didn't completely shut down the possibility of a Fields reunion when asked, but his answer was far from resounding.
"I got no idea," Glazer said. "No, I don't think ... I don't know."
The 25-year-old came over via trade from the Chicago Bears last offseason and kept the Steelers afloat while Wilson was out with a calf injury, leading them to a 4-2 record through Week 6.
Fields then only saw the field in designed packages once Wilson was healthy, logging 15 total snaps between the regular season and playoffs from that point forward.
The sentiment has been that Pittsburgh wants to keep working with him as he continues to develop, though there should be no shortage of options on the open market for him if he does make the decision to leave.
If the Steelers don't find a way to retain Fields or Wilson, they'd be back at square one at the position.
They'd have to move up in the NFL Draft to land a bonafide starter like Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, and neither the trade or free agent market boast a ton of appealing names unless Sam Darnold or Matthew Stafford become available.
"I don't think they know who their starting quarterback will be yet," Glazer said.
It's safe to say that Pittsburgh is in quarterback limbo, leaving it in an uncomfortable spot.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!