Steelers Tender RB Jaylen Warren
With an offense that promises a healthy amount of turnover this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have taken the proper steps towards retaining one of their key pieces.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers have officially used the second-round tender on restricted free agent running back Jaylen Warren, which will cost $5.346 million in 2025 per Over the Cap.
Should Warren agree to an offer sheet with another team in free agency, Pittsburgh now has the right to match that offer.
Should the 26-year-old not sign an offer sheet before the April 18 deadline, however, than his negotiating rights would return exclusively to the Steelers.
Because Pittsburgh opted not to use a first- or second-round tender on Warren, it would not net any draft compensation should he join another team.
If Warren were to sign the tender, he'd remain with the Steelers on a one-year deal and become eligible to reach unrestricted free agency after next season.
With Najee Harris just days away from entering unrestricted free agency himself, tendering Warren was a no-brainer for Pittsburgh in an attempt to preserve some form of continuity in its running back room.
An undrafted free agent in 2022, Warren posted 1,747 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns over his first two years in the league before recording 511 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards across 15 games in 2024.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!