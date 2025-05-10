RB Kaleb Johnson Shares Plan for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers sought to fill the void left by the departure of long-time running back Najee Harris by selecting Iowa's Kaleb Johnson during the 2025 NFL Draft.
Now getting settled in with the team, Johnson has been able to speak to the media and get his bearings on his new city.
With a new team comes new expectations and it seems that Johnson is ready for the challenge.
“I love it here. I really love it here. I came here to play on Sundays with these guys and just overall compete. That’s the main thing right now. Compete. Learn the playbook and get ready for Sundays‚" Johnson said.
Johnson was one of three former Iowa Hawkeyes who the Steelers landed recently, taking Yahya Black during the Draft as well as signing defensive back Sebastian Castro as an undrafted free agent.
Now that minicamp is underway for the Steelers the tough work begins for Johnson and the rest of the crop of young players that the Steelers have picked up for the future.
While his future production is unknown, we know for sure that the effort is there for Johnson. He spoke to Farabaugh about his workout regiment and work ethic heading into minicamp
“Every day, man,” Johnson said. “The day before I came here, I ran like three or four miles on the treadmill and lifted and worked my butt off that following day, and now I’m here. This is the thing I’ve been wanting to do, so I’m chasing.”
With the season far from starting, it is encouraging to see the effort being put in by the young players who are joining the team for the first time at minicamp, and it will be interesting to see if that carries over to the veterans.
