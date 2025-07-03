Steelers New TE Releases Bone Chilling Hype Video
Jonnu Smith sure seems excited to be joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The soon-to-be 30-year-old tight end posted a hype video on his Twitter account following a blockbuster trade from the Miami Dolphins that sent both him and cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.
The video begins with a short clip of Smith speaking during a media availability from his days with the New England Patriots. It then transitions to shots of Acrisure Stadium and downtown Pittsburgh while "Renegade", naturally, plays in the background.
From there, it moves onto analysts discussing the trade and its potential benefits for the Steelers while headlines of various stories flash onto the screen alongside pictures and highlights of Smith in a Dolphins uniform.
The video ultimately closes out with the snippet of Smith's prior press conference closing out with him saying, "I'm just thankful, blessed," as the Steelers logo flashes onto the screen.
Pittsburgh has seen quite a bit of overhaul on the offensive side of the ball this offseason. From DK Metcalf to Aaron Rodgers and rookie third-round pick Kaleb Johnson, Smith should step into a prominent role for a new-look unit under a familiar face in Arthur Smith. The latter was the former's tight ends coach with the Tennessee Titans from 2016 to 2018 before becoming the team's offensive coordinator in 2019.
The pair reunited in 2023 with the Atlanta Falcons in Arthur Smith's last year as the franchise's head coach, and they'll now join forces for a third time with the Steelers.
As part of his move to Pittsburgh, Jonnu Smith will reportedly sign a new one-year deal worth $12 million. He's coming off a career year for Miami in which he finished with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns, leading to his first-ever Pro Bowl nod.
Over 124 total games, the eight-year veteran has logged 307 receptions for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns. The FIU product was originally linked to the Steelers in late May, though it took right around a month for those talks with the Dolphins to materialize into an agreement.
