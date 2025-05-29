Steelers, Dolphins Discussing Trade for Pro Bowl TE
The Pittsburgh Steelers remain on the prowl for offensive upgrades via trade heading into the 2025 campaign.
After sending wide receiver George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys on May 7, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Pittsburgh has discussed acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins as he enters the final year of his current contract.
"The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Pittsburgh Steelers about their lone Pro-Bowl selection last season, tight end Jonnu Smith, per league sources," Schefter wrote on Twitter. "Those talks came after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal that is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. With Smith seeking a new contract, Miami has sought a trade partner. Last season, Smith set the franchise record for a tight end in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. Smith’s preference, per sources, is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal."
As Schefter noted, Smith's current preference is to remain with the Dolphins in his home state of Florida. He's coming off a career year in 2024, during which he earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career after posting 884 yards and eight touchdowns on 88 catches.
Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is plenty familiar with the veteran tight end, as he coached him with the Tennessee Titans from 2017 to 2020 before the pair reunited while the former was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2023.
Smith has no guaranteed salary included in the last year of his contract, and he's only accounting for $4.640 million against the cap this upcoming season.
If the Steelers were to trade for him, it would almost certainly come with an extension. The organization is already paying Pat Freiermuth just over $12 million per year, but clearly they believe there's enough room for Smith on the roster as well.
