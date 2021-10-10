    • October 10, 2021
    Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Questionable to Return vs. Broncos

    The Pittsburgh Steelers wideout left in the second quarter against the Broncos.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the field during the second quarter against the Denver Broncos.

    Smith-Schuster went down after an end-around run. He walked off the field with trainers and appeared to be in significant pain, holding his right arm. He spent very little time in the blue medical tent before heading into the locker room. 

    Before his departure, Smith-Schuster ran twice for six yards. He had no catches in the first half.

    The Steelers announced Smith-Schuster's injury is a shoulder issue and his return is questionable. 

    All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

