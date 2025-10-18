Steelers Didn't Lie to Us, Which Might Be Worse
CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Steelers said many things throughout the offseason, but the one that everyone believed was that their defense was going to utilize their three cornerbacks. And in doing so, they were going to do things like play man coverage - all the time.
That may need to change.
The Steelers have had some very successful defensive games this season. They've looked dominant against teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, and even added five turnovers to their season total against the New England Patriots.
Against the Bengals, things changed.
Steelers Don't Want to Man Anyone
All offseason, Mike Tomlin told us the Steelers were going to use their star-studded cornerbacks and "man everyone." He admitted that putting together the defense, and acquiring players like Darius Slay and Jalen Ramsey, had something to do with facing the Cincinnati Bengals with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
But when they have the opportunity to man up their biggest receiving threats of the season, they couldn't do it, and it cost them.
Joe Flacco, competing in what many called the "Unc Bowl," at 40 years old, completed 31 passes for 342 yards and three touchdowns. Time and time again, Chase beat whoever was covering him, and if he didn't, Higgins did.
Everyone is trying to blame scheme or ask "how" it happened. Well, the answer is simple.
The Problem
"They did exactly what we were expecting and hoping they’d do," Chase said after the game.
But the Steelers really did exactly what they said they were going to. They manned the Bengals. The one team they said they'd be able to shut down. The team they were built to shut down. And everyone is asking how it happened and how they fix it, but the answer is simple - and Jalen Ramsey knows.
"That’s what teams do when they’ve got a top receiver. Forget all that. We — starting with me — have to play better in certain opportunities and making plays," Ramsey said.
The Steelers should've lied. It would've been easier to justify. Because now, they're faced with trying to correct something that may not have a solution.
Maybe they just aren't good enough to play man-to-man against great teams. Maybe their cornerback room isn't as good as they thought they were going to be. Maybe all the problems that keep coming up are real problems.
At least if the gameplan was bad, that can be adjusted. Poor play can't.
Right now, there's a real concern the Steelers defense is an issue. One that isn't fooling anyone, just isn't getting the job done.
