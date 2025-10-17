Steelers Open as Underdogs in Aaron Rodgers, Packers Showdown
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cincinnati Bengals has more than a few repercussions. The team’s status as the top team in the AFC North and possibly the entire conference is now under fire after their Thursday Night Football blunder.
The Steelers also took a hit in their betting odds for their next matchup in Week 8. The team returns home for a meeting with the Green Bay Packers, marking one final revenge game for starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The two teams fancy themselves to be contenders in their respective conferences, but the oddsmakers view the Packers as the better team entering their contest.
After the Steelers loss, the line for their next game favors the Packers. Draft Kings has Green Bay favored by 3.5 points.
The Revenge Games Continue?
While the Steelers are the underdogs, there is some reason for optimism in Pittsburgh.
That mean reason is their starting quarterback.
Rodgers has continued to stand out in his age-41 season. He threw two interceptions in their loss to the Bengals, but he also threw four touchdowns and was able to lead the team to a late fourth quarter lead thanks to an incredible 68-yard touchdown pass to Pat Freiermuth.
Through six games, he’s completed over 68% of his passing attempts and accumulated 1,270 passing yards. He has 14 touchdowns and five interceptions in total.
Steelers Offense vs. Packers Pass Rush
While Rodgers has been a steadying force for the offense, they haven’t been able to become truly explosive in the passing game. They’ve been good at times and Rodgers has, aside from this past week, played minimal turnover football. But they’ve been stifled often while looking for the big plays. Rodgers hasn’t thrown for more than 249 yards in a game this season. Three times he’s thrown for less than 205 passing yards.
Motivated or Deflated?
After a bitter loss, the Steelers have two ways forward. They can become even more motivated. They can use this setback as a learning opportunity, make adjustments, and get back on track against a quality opponent in Week 8.
Or, the Steelers deflate in response to adversity. Will the holes on defense exposed by the Bengals be ripped open even further by Jordan Love and the Packers’ offense?
Everyone knows what a contending team will do. The Steelers have the chance to show what they are in Week 8 against the Packers. They may enter as the betting underdogs, but all bets are off when the teams take the re-sodded Acrisure Stadium field.
