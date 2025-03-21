Steelers Could Lose Comp Pick After WR Leaves
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers added plenty of expected compensatory NFL Draft picks to their total for 2026. But after details emerged for Mike Williams contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, they may be losing one of those added selections in next year's draft.
The Steelers acquired Williams from the New York Jets at the trade deadline of the 2024 season. He appeared in nine games, catching nine passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. This offseason, he went back to the team he's spent his entire career outside of last season with, the Chargers, and inked a one-year deal worth $3 million.
The deal allows the former Steelers wideout to resurface in Los Angeles, but it's likely going to hurt the Steelers in the long run. For what ended up being a minimal return on investment, Williams' new deal with the Chargers is expected to be high enough that he does not qualify for a compensatory pick.
What this mean is that the Steelers will likely take a sixth-round compensatory pick off the board for the 2026 NFL Draft. At the same time, the Los Angeles Chargers break even on their Compensatory Free Agents.
The Steelers will likely still end up with a decent number of compensatory picks. They're expected to receive a third-round pick for Dan Moore Jr., a fourth-round pick for Justin Fields, a fifth-round pick for Najee Harris and two sixth-round picks for James Daniels and Donte Jackson.
This is the first time in a while the Steelers have loaded up on expected compensatory picks, and could use them to their advantage. With a glowing need at quarterback, Pittsburgh may be looking to be aggressive, either moving up this year or next to grab their next hopeful franchise quarterback.
