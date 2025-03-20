Steelers Offer to 49ers Pro Bowler Revealed
The Pittsburgh Steelers may not have signed Kyle Juszczyk, but it wasn't due to a lack of trying.
According to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, the former All-Pro fullback opted to return to the San Francisco 49ers despite netting a higher offer from the Steelers.
“Nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk is returning to the San Francisco 49ers on a two-year, $8 million deal,” Wagoner wrote. “A source said Juszczyk took less than what the Pittsburgh Steelers were offering to return to San Francisco.”
The 49ers released Juszczyk last week, saddling them with $3.570 million in dead money as a result.
The 33-year-old met with Pittsburgh at its team facility last week, marking his only visit as a free agent, though he walked away without a deal.
The Steelers were clearly earnest in their pursuit of Juszczyk, who would have filled the fullback role on a full-time basis after Connor Heyward and MyCole Pruitt held down in-line blocking duties in 2024, but there's not much persuading they could've done to keep him away from San Francisco.
A two-time All-Ivy League performer at Harvard, the Baltimore Ravens selected Juszczyk in the fourth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He made the Pro Bowl during his final campaign with the team in 2016, ultimately finishing with a total of 97 catches, 769 yards and five touchdowns over 64 games as a Raven.
Juszczyk agreed to a four-year contract worth $21 million with the 49ers in March 2017, and the rest is history.
He has earned a Pro Bowl nod in each of his eight years with the franchise, serving as an integral part of their run game while also logging 1,895 yards and 13 scores on 184 receptions across 125 contests.
It remains to be seen if the Steelers will bring in another fullback this offseason, though it's certainly interesting that they were willing to splurge a little bit for Juszczyk.
