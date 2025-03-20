Justin Fields Reveals Why He Left Steelers
For the first time since spurning the Pittsburgh Steelers in favor of the New York Jets in free agency, Justin Fields has spoken out about his decision.
In an interview featured on the Jets' official website, the 26-year-old quarterback revealed that the presence of new head coach Aaron Glenn was a leading factor in persuading him to join Gang Green.
"I think No. 1, it was Aaron Glenn," Fields said. "I've played against him early in my career. I know how passionate he is about the game, the way he coaches, the way his players play. So I think that was the biggest thing for me.
"And just the opportunity, the fans, of course, the city. When you win here, there's no better place to win. Those reasons are why I ultimately ended up here."
Glenn, who was the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator for four seasons before being hired by New York this offseason, had a front-row seat to Fields' development early in his career after he was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
The opportunity to reconnect with a trio of his former Ohio State teammates in wide receiver Garrett Wilson, tight end Jeremy Ruckert and center Josh Myers sweetened the pot as well.
"My guy Josh just called me and said he was planning on signing here," Fields said. "Once I heard that news, I was definitely excited, Fields said. "And Ruck and Garrett texted me, too, so I'm excited to be back with some of my Buckeyes, for sure."
Pittsburgh wasn't sly in its intentions to re-sign Fields, but that interest largely went unrequited.
He appeared a bit hesitant to commit to the Steelers due to worries of having another player usurp him for the starting job, much like Russell Wilson did upon returning from injury in Week 7 last season.
Furthermore, Fields held a clear desire to test out free agency and gauge his value on the open market. A new contract never materialized before the legal tampering period as he held all the leverage in negotiations, and he ultimately headed to New York on a two-year, $40 million agreement despite having an offer in hand from Pittsburgh.
The Steelers, in a twist of irony, remain in the running for Aaron Rodgers, Fields' successor with the Jets. While they brought back Mason Rudolph last week, it seems they're aiming a bit higher than that while looking to replace Fields and Wilson, who also isn't particularly likely to return at this stage.
