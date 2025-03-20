Alabama QB Jalen Milroe Sends Message to Steelers
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has suddenly become one of the hotter names in Pittsburgh Steelers circles this week.
After meeting with Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth for dinner prior to his Pro Day, Milroe went out and put on a show in front of a litany of NFL personnel.
The 22-year-old posted an unofficial time of 4.37 seconds during his second attempt in the 40-yard dash after not participating in the event at the NFL Combine.
The SEC Network reported that his aggregated time was 4.40, which still places him in the company of Michael Vick, Lamar Jackson, Reggie McNeal and Robert Griffin III as one of the highest marks ever posted by a quarterback.
Milroe also seemed to answer some concerns about his capacity as a passer by putting up a solid showing during throwing drills, which may lead to a rise up draft boards.
He appeared in a total of 38 games throughout his career at Alabama and finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting following the 2023 campaign.
As a senior this past season, Milroe threw for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while rushing for 726 yards and an astounding 20 scores.
He's far from a finished product, though there's an argument to be made that he has the most potential of any signal caller in this year's class due to his athleticism and arm talent.
With the Steelers' interest mounting as they search for a long-term solution at the position while simultaneously pursuing Aaron Rodgers, Milroe was nothing but complementary of Tomlin and the organization as a whole.
“I just loved having that opportunity to meet with the Steelers,” Milroe said Wednesday. “I just remember watching the AFC North and the battles they have. So, having the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, I don’t take lightly at all.”
He expanded on his comments by stating that he'd be ready to maximize his opportunity in Pittsburgh should one present itself.
“If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it,” Milroe said.
With a profile entering the draft that's reminiscent of fellow Crimson Tide alum Jalen Hurts, the Steelers would have to use one of their first picks in order to secure Milroe next month.
If they're confident in his tools and believe he can develop into a franchise quarterback, however, then it would be more than worth the gamble.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!