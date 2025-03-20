Najee Harris Continues Throwing Shade at Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is officially a member of the Los Angeles Chargers, and is beginning a new chaprter of his career out west after four years in black and gold.
His time in Pittsburgh was filled with struggle, but the former first-round pick contributed four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons during his run with the Steelers. Many thought he embraced the "Steeler mentalty," but looking back, he doesn't have many good things to say about his former team.
Speaking with CBS Los Angeles, Harris shared his thoughts on the Steelers and how things weren't real smooth during his time there.
"My time in Pittsburgh, it was a lot of learning things, a lot of learning experiences," Harris said. "Playing for Mike T, playing in that division, there were a lot of ways I didn’t even realize what the NFL was really about until I came to Pittsburgh.
"I don’t want to go into detail with it, but I feel there was a lot of stuff in my game where I could’ve elevated more and I could’ve did more. I feel like I just didn’t get it done. I feel like I was obviously missing something. … It was interesting years there, I’ll just say that. Interesting years."
This isn't the first time since joining the Chargers that Harris has made headlines for his words referencing his time in Pittsburgh. When introduced to the media, he made it know that the Chargers facilities were excellent, but that it wasn't like that everyone in the NFL.
"It’s a great weight room, first of all," Harris said during his introductory press conference. "Even the facility, is all great things. A lot of things that they provide here you can take advantage of. I was telling them, it’s not like this everywhere, man. This is a special thing right here. It reminded me of college at Alabama, all the resources that we have. So just getting the chance to take advantage of all these opportunities is a blessing. And I was telling him, y’all have a great thing going on right now. It’s not like this everywhere. It’s not. Man, yeah, I’m just happy to be here."
The split between the Steelers and Harris was likely mutual, but Harris seems thrilled to be on the outside of the Pittsburgh organization. And as a player who's never been shy to hide his thoughts, you wonder if more on the Steelers is coming.
