Steelers Lose Jalen Ramsey, Calvin Austin for Several Weeks
DUBLIN, IRELAND -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are leaving Dublin with a win over the Minnesota Vikings, but some serious injuries they now need to be concerned about. The team lost both cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Calvin Austin III, and may now be without both for some time.
During their 24-21 win over the Vikings at Croke Park in Dublin, the Steelers suffered multiple injuries. Only two seem to be long-term, but they do come at critical positions with crucial players to their organization. One, being their star defensive back who's played both safety and cornerback, and the other being their starting wide receiver.
According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, both Ramsey and Austin are expected to miss multiple weeks for the Steelers. The team is set to go into their Bye Week, but neither player is viewed as a likely candidate to return in just two weeks time.
"Steelers can use the bye: CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) and WR Calvin Austin III (shoulder) are expected to miss at least several games. Ramsey tried to return vs Vikings, but didn’t work out," Dulac tweeted after the game.
Ramsey left before Austin did in the second half, suffering a hamstring injury. The injury came after a jump ball between he, Darius Slay and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Afterward, Ramsey hobbled to the sideline and went into the medical tent.
Shortly after, Ramsey tried to re-enter the game but was unable to finish, ultimately ending the trip to Ireland on the sideline.
In terrible irony, Ramsey started the game by recovering a fumble and running into the endzone, faking a hamstring injury and then celebrating with Jefferson's signature celebration on the first drive. The play was ultmately called back.
Austin suffered a shoulder injury shortly after and was quickly taken into the tunnel and the locker room after being evaluated. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Austin was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.
It's unknown what the exact injury to Austin is, but with him being set to miss time, the Steelers will need to figure some things out.
On defense, Joey Porter Jr. should be able to step in and replace Ramsey as he is also returning from a hamstring injury. However, Pittsburgh's wide receiver core has yet to find a third and with Roman Wilson not seeing much playing time in the first four weeks, they'll be looking to add a player to their starting lineup that doesn't have much experience.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!