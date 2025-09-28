Steelers WR Taken to Hospital After Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will likely be without the services of one of their top receiving options for a short while, as Calvin Austin III was taken to the hospital in Dublin following an injury during the Steelers 24-21 win.
Austin was removed from the game and quickly entered the locker room following his injury. The injury seemed to have progressed when it was announced that Austin had taken an ambulance from the stadium to a nearby hospital.
Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin offered some insight into the Austin injury.
“Calvin Austin’s got a shoulder (injury),” Tomlin said. “I think he’s at the hospital being evaluated.”
It was later found out that the stadium that the game took place in, Croke Park, did not have an XRAY machine on site. This naturally led to Austin needing to be taken to the hospital for imaging.
Obviously, when the word ambulance is thrown around, people will believe the worst. In this case, it is entirely possible that Austin is completely fine but the imaging is normal process for shoulder injuries and just could not have been done on site in Dublin.
Austin is in the midst of his fourth season with the team, and began his breakout as a feasible receiving option last season. After an injury-filled rookie season and a second year with few targets, Austin began contributing in a big way last season.
His 2024 season saw him catch 548 yards of passes as well as four receiving touchdowns. Austin also had a punt return touchdown, and had zero fumbles. This season, Austin had two touchdowns and 126 receiving yards heading into the Dublin game, and tacked on 13 yards on two passes before exiting the game with his injury.
Now, the Steelers will have to rely on Ben Skowronek as one of their top receivers, as well as likely seeing more of Scotty Miller in the pass game as the season moves forward. There is no report on length of the injury at this time, but the Steelers must prepare to have Austin out.
