Steelers Love Colorado WR, North Dakota State OL
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have wrapped up their first step in the NFL Draft scouting process, spending the last two weeks at the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl. From here, they'll begin breaking down their top prospects, attending Pro Days and heading to the NFL Combine, where plenty of names will emerge on their big board. But right now, there are two names to watch.
Leaving the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl, the Steelers have favorites from each week of scouting. According to a team source, Pittsburgh has two players they believe they "have to get" in the NFL Draft. Those two players are Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. and North Dakota State offensive lineman Grey Zabel.
"[The Steelers] don't remember a player at the Senior Bowl being so coachable," a source said on Zabel.
"Both are Steelers," they added.
Horn, listed at 5-foot-9, 171 pounds, finished his college career at Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders. After two years at South Florida, Horn headed to the Buffalos, where he caught 95 passes for 1,008 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons.
Horn is expected to be a late-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but could be a sneaky selection for the Steelers.
As for Zabel, he's expected to go earlier. The North Dakota State lineman was a two-year starter, who has experience playing guard and tackle.
Pittsburgh's top positions of need don't neccassarily include offensive linemen, but they are nearing a transition period at guard. With Isaac Seumalo entering the final year of his contract, the Steelers could look to have his replacement on the roster, and could view the veteran as a mentor to their younger group.
The 2024 FCS First-Team All-American was named the top offensive practice player at the Senior Bowl, Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy announced. His stock could be rising, but that won't rule the Steelers out of wanting to add their favorite player.
Many expect the Steelers to look at wide receiver, running back, defensive line and cornerback as their top positions of need. But if Zabel is available for Pittsburgh, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he's the name called.
And if they can find Horn later in the draft, they'll bring in a 22-year-old wideout with plenty of upside.
